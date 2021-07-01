Vehicle Infotainment Systems Redefining the Automotive Industry

Enhancing the safety

Infotainment systems, therefore, allow you to control not only entertainment functions but are also “management centres” for the whole car. A few systems that are already available in the market and few are under development are paired with the central helpline centre, which allows you to call for help (manually or automatically) in an emergency. Thus, the user can feel extremely safe in the vehicle, all the time being able to call for help.

Before I end, I would like to say, with the speed and the direction that the IVI is moving indicates that in the nearest future there may be a lot of changes in the scope of infotainment systems. At the same time, more sophistication and overloading the interior with touchscreens and the level of commitment required to operate them can distract the driver too much, which can pose a potential danger on the road. Before integrating many systems into the touch systems vehicle manufacturers should think about how touchscreen operation affects the safety and comfort of driving.

The intention is not to remove touchscreens but to retrofit them with physical buttons that will be used to control e.g. air conditioning or driving characteristics of the car. The ability to handle many of the vehicle’s functions by voice would be a great solution to the current problems with touchscreens that distract the driver while driving. Instead of looking for switches in the system menu, the driver would simply say: 'Increase the temperature of the air conditioning by 2 degrees and increase the airflow' – instead of breaking away from driving and causing potential danger in traffic. To design a future-proof IVI system, OEMs need to understand what type of technology is coming to the fore and how customer demands are changing. There is no end to innovation and we are sure that in the coming years we are going to witness unimaginable innovations that will be rolled out. The innovative IVI systems are going to be the key differentiator in the B and C segment cars.