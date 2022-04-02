Volkswagen bets big with its new sedan VIRTUS

As far as Virtus is concerned it looks elegant, sporty and sophisticated. The sharp and understated lines give way to a bold looking product. It looks like a fusion of the best from Volkswagen. The front reminds me of the new age Polo with those sleek looking headlamps that beautifully merged with the grill. The air dam section below the grill is massive that is outlined by a chrome strip that differentiates Virtus from Slavia, which we all know is its brother from another mother.

The same approach reflects on its profile too. The 16-inch wheels feature a new design and dimensionally the Virtus gains 20 millimetres in its overall length and 20 millimetres in its height as compared to the Slavia making it the biggest car in this segment. With its form and lighting elements, the rear looks like Jetta which was once sold in India. And that’s not bad thinking because it really looks upmarket. Just like the front, the rear bumper sports a gloss black insert outline with chrome applique. GT trim has an integrated boot spoiler and also get visual enhancements, like a blackout roof, black wing mirrors, red callipers, and GT badging on the fender, grill and rear.

When it comes to the interiors, as predicted it has been heavily inspired by the Taigun. The dashboard looks more premium due to its glass treatment than its own sibling. The GT line offers red surrounds in the dashboard, aluminium pedals and exclusive red ambient lighting as well as red stitching for the seats. In terms of the features, there is a touchscreen infotainment system, digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and an electric sunroof.