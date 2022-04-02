Weekend Destinations Around Bengaluru

Literally smoky rock, the name of this fall comes from the smoke appearance that’s there when the water crashes into the rocks.

These falls are around 127 km from Bengaluru, making it a perfect getaway from the city. It is located on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border on the Kaveri River. It is sometimes also called the Niagara Falls of India.

The best time to visit these falls is immediately after the monsoons till February. Then the river is full and swollen and the falls are at their most magnificent. If you go during the off-season, then you can enjoy these waters in a boat, because the falls aren’t as dramatic. If you like to fish, then you can also enjoy freshly caught fish from the river which is cooked and sold by the locals.

It takes anywhere between 3-4 hours to drive one way to these falls.