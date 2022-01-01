Weekend Destinations for Mumbai’s Automobile Enthusiasts

Mahabaleshwar

A picturesque hill station in the Sahayadri range of the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar is the perfect weekend getaway from Mumbai, just 250 km away. The place is famous for its strawberries and fantastic climate round the year. You can visit 365 days a year, but the best is in January for enjoying the weather and post-monsoons for the greenery. Located in the ghats, this also makes for a refreshing drive.

Besides the strawberry and cream which you must try out there, you can visit Venna Lake, Krishnabai Temple, 3 Monkey Point and Wilson Point. The only downside of this place is that it is frequented by weekend tourists, with its proximity to Pune and Mumbai!