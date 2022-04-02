Where there is a Thar… There is a Path!

Though it was unfortunate that we couldn’t stay at the cottage, nothing stopped us from looking around the premises. We learned that the cottage is visited not just by humans but also by certain wild animals who stroll the place even during broad daylight! Adjacent to the cottage was a small, clear stream which explains why wild animals frequently visit the premises. There was no sign of human presence around which made every minute we spent there exhilarating. I began talking longingly about how supernatural and thrilling the night would have been if we had stayed there.

Before I could finish what I wanted to say, we heard a cinematic loud cry. “Brother! Hurry! Come, look at this!” We approached our Photographer Ragesh with excitement. It was a snake’s shed skin, a 10-foot-long bundle with traces of its eye and face. We wondered how long the actual snake would have been — by looking at its pattern and the scales, we argued whether it could be an Indian Cobra or a venomous Rattle Snake. “Two Indian Cobras live around here” casually claimed the local resident who had now joined us as a guide.

One thing was for sure. No other vehicles, except for jeeps like Thar could move even a few metres on that rutted, rugged road. With the kindness of the locals, we were permitted into the Kattalai Mariamman Temple. It certainly was not busy, just a handful of locals. After offering our prayers, the Thars were set on track again, taking a sharp right from the temple. What lay in front of us was an open forest with limited greenery — it was scary, to say the least for we could hear the sounds of the forest. It would have been nice to have a similar environment throughout, but our route mostly was a hard-top one.

Whether it's travel or life, the path is important. It was a moment of realisation when we found that the Thar behind went missing suddenly. No trace of it whatsoever. We were deep inside the forest and the only mechanical noise I could hear was that of the automatic gear Thar that I was driving. “Brother! Seems we are going in the wrong direction. You should take that road to reach the falls” - claimed the local resident. Sigh! I had taken a wrong turn.