Why did I buy Nexon Electric Car?

Two things you like and dislike about Nexon?

If there are two favourite things, acceleration first and second, it is quiet. I really liked the fact that it was quiet while driving the car. The disliked thing is the range. When it comes to the 200km range, even driving a little too far can bring tension. If the range is higher, it will be even better. It's going to come in a little while more. One negative aspect is that the battery life is short enough to match the second electric vehicle. Need to build batteries that can last a long day. That's all.

You said you were also interested in investing in electric vehicles, can you share a little bit about that?

We have already announced this. TVS Motors and ZOHO have jointly invested in an electric motor vehicle manufacturer called Ultraviolet. It is a company that makes premium and high-performance electric motorbikes. I also shared a video on Twitter about this. The company design had done everything well. We have invested in producing and marketing it on a large scale.