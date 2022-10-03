Winter Road Trip in Royal Rajasthan

This winter, feast yourself to a road trip of a lifetime. Enjoy the royalty, culture, traditions, monuments, forts, desert and temples of Rajasthan. The cold months of North India is perfect to visit this state dripping with history.

Rajasthan’s topography varies from the Thar Desert in the west, which it is most famous for. But it is also home to the Aravalli Mountain Range, which is the oldest mountain range in India. The state which accounts for 11% of the country’s geographical area has wetlands, plateaus, ravines and wooded regions as well.

Temperatures in the summer will make a road trip extremely unpleasant, which is why touring in the winters is ideal. The route we have planned out for you will take you through the green part of Rajasthan in the east, the Aravallis around Udaipur, the Thar Desert in the west bordering Pakistan and ends back where we start in Jaipur.

Getting Started

How you plan your Rajasthan road trip, depends a lot on where you live. For those residing in neighbouring states, driving down makes a lot of sense. But for those travelling from the south or north-east parts of India, or even abroad, then flying to Jaipur makes more sense.

For those flying in for this road trip, Jaipur has a number of options for renting out self-drive cars and bikes. While that is not quite the same joy as your own machine, but still, it is a worthwhile option.

Weather

Winter in Rajasthan is cold. You need decent warm clothing, as you move around to see the sights. The cold wind which blows across the barren desert can chill you to your bones in quick time. Dress up in layers, so that you can be comfortable throughout the day as the temperature fluctuates.

Temperatures range between low single digits to around 20 degrees in the day during peak winter. There is also fog to be contended with when driving through dawn. Avoid driving in foggy conditions and you will reduce road risk considerably. This translates into reduced number of hours that you can actually spend on the road. Which is an important consideration when planning your start and end times for each day.

Best time to do a road trip in Rajasthan is from October to February. Winter is harshest in January and temperatures can be close to zero in the desert at night.