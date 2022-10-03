Yamaha MT-15: Quality, But At A Price!

Design

It's an old model. Not much to say about the design. Its design is as sharp as a Japanese samurai sword and instantly captures the hearts of onlookers.

Performance

Yamaha has now started giving 'Variable valve actuation' in all bikes. The new MT-15 also has this feature. It has two intake valve cams. It still gets the desired torque delivery even when riding at low rpm. These two valves work alternately to keep power in all gears. It also has an 'Assist & Slipper Clutch'. This helps the engine stay smooth while downshifting.