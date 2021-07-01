Yamaha plans to open 100 Blue Square outlets by end of 2021

How many Blue Squares have you opened in Chennai and what is the target by end of 2021 for both Chennai and Tamil Nadu?

We have opened 3 Blue Square shops in Chennai and 6 overall in Tamil Nadu. By end of this year, we plan to have atleast 26 Blue Square shops in Tamil Nadu out of which 12 will be opened in Chennai.

What is overall footprint of Yamaha on pan India basis in terms of dealership and customer touchpoints? Can you share details of South India and Tamil Nadu? How you plan to strengthen?

We have a very strong network of 1900 customer touch points across India which includes 281 in Tamilnadu. In Chennai, we have close to 50 customer touch points.

As I told you, our complete focus is to provide the customers with premium experience right from the moment they enter our showroom. Blue Square outlets are going to play an important role in transforming the customer experiences in Yamaha showrooms and establish a strong connect with the new lifestyle of the motorcycle and scooter audience of the country.

South India is a very important market for us and we plan to expand our network with more touch points in this region so that our products, accessories and apparels are available to more and more customers. Right now, we have to close to 700 customer touch points, and we plan to increase it to 800 by end of this year. Also, we will be opening 50 additional Blue Square outlets in South India offering an enriching experience to our customers and fulfilling their every requirement of motorcycling.

What are the new demands & trends that you are witnessing in customer buying behaviour?

The pandemic has brought about a drastic shift in consumer buying habits and behaviours. In the last one year, we have witnessed that increased preference for personal mobility over shared and public transportation. Due to social distancing and personal hygiene, many customers who were not thinking of owning a vehicle are now considering buying vehicle and are now one of the most potential buyers due the necessity that the pandemic has posed. Similarly, many customers have increasing preference of engaging on online platforms for vehicle purchase and servicing and to know about various added features of the product.

We will continue to reach out to our new customers under “The Call of the Blue” brand direction. We will emphasize more on the digital medium to promote our brand in the Indian market especially in 7 metro cities and the surrounding districts. We also started this year by organizing the on-ground activities like COTB FIESTA, TEST RIDE MY YAMAHA CAMPAIGN, FASCINO 125 FI CAVALCADE in order to provide an opportunity to the new customers to test ride our products and be more aware about its features but due to the ongoing pandemic situation we have postponed these activities for now.

The Test Ride My Yamaha campaign aims to create awareness on the Yamaha’s stylish scooters and sporty motorcycles. Through this campaign, we want to reach out to every potential customer who wishes to ride a Yamaha product and experience its latest technologies and features. We are also organising Fascino 125FI Cavalcade activity in metro cities and through we want to increase visibility of Fascino and create awareness about the product features and utility for customers.

Our focus is to strengthen our position in the premium segment through a strong product portfolio of 150cc & 250cc motorcycles and 125cc scooters. We have also introduced “another exciting chapter” of style and excitement in India with the “colour order system”. This is a unique initiative wherein patterns can be created with existing colour combinations for vehicle body and wheel that will help develop an entirely new look and appeal of the same two-wheeler. The “Customise Your Warrior (CYW)” campaign launched in 2020 for MT-15 is the first part of the colour order system. We will continue to drive the “strategic effort” with other products in 2021.

In addition to this, the Virtual Store and availability of Yamaha apparels and accessories on Amazon will also support in acquiring new customers.