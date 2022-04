Published: 07 Apr 2022 8 PM Updated: 07 Apr 2022 8 PM Cryptocurrency-க்கு வரி வந்தாச்சு; என்னென்ன விஷயங்களை கவனிக்கணும்? | Crypto Taxes Explained ஏ.ஆர்.குமார் +

The Government of India has taxed Cryptocurrency trading from April 1, 2022. Mr.Meyyappan Nagappan, Leader, Digital Tax and Social Finance at Nishith Desai Associates explains in detail about this tax and what the crypto traders should keep in mind on this.