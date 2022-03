Published: 14 Mar 2022 8 PM Updated: 14 Mar 2022 8 PM ₹1000-த்தில் தொடங்கி, கோடியில் Business; சக்கை போடும் Kumari Shoppy! | Business Success Story சிந்து ஆர் +

Mr.Dhibeen's Kumari Shoppy is a great success in the e-commerce segment. It has a humble beginning, but now it is ready to serve all Tamil Nadu. Mr.Dhibeen explains the success in this video with his own words.