Published: 09 Mar 2022 8 PM Updated: 09 Mar 2022 8 PM `பெண்கள் தைரியமாக Business-ல் ஈடுபட வேண்டும்!'- Naturals Salon Veena Kumaravel's Inspiring Interview ஏ.ஆர்.குமார் +

Mrs.Veena Kumaravel started Naturals 20 years before along with her husband Mr.Kumaravel. In this video Mrs.Veena elaborately explains how she came to business, what are the struggles she faced in the business, why women should start the business.