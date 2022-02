Published: 19 Feb 2022 8 PM Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8 PM Online Food Delivery-யில் கலக்கும் புதுக்கோட்டை சேவகன்! | Online Apps | Business Success Story மணிமாறன்.இரா +

Many small companies from Tamilnadu give tuff flights to big companies. Sevagan from Pudukottai is one such small company, but growing well. In this video the owner of the Sevagan Online Delivery App explains his business journey.