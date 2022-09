Published: 07 Sep 2022 3 PM Updated: 07 Sep 2022 3 PM ``Suriya, Jyothika, Sid Sriram, Maniratnam ... இவங்க எல்லாம் என் Celebrity Customers'' -Chef Cindhi வெ.அன்பரசி ஆர்.வைதேகி

Chef Chindi Varadarajalu who lost her sense of smell 30 years ago shares her business journey. She has Anosmia, which is the loss of the ability to detect one or more smells. she has been making up for her lack of smell through an accentuated sense of taste.