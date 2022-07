Published: 22 Jul 2022 3 PM Updated: 22 Jul 2022 3 PM `ஜெயலலிதா முதல் ராகுல் காந்திவரை எங்க Customers!' - Elavarasi's Inspiring Story - Platform to Export வெ.அன்பரசி கு.ஆனந்தராஜ்

Elavarasi's family settled in Kerala from Madurai. The family's livelihood was the sale of sweets. Elavarasi’s business went to total loss because of robbery at her supermarket, 2011. Here she shares, how with less than Rs 100, she rebuilt her business empire, Aswathi Hot Chips.