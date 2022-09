Published: 07 Sep 2022 6 PM Updated: 07 Sep 2022 6 PM "எங்கள பார்த்து நீங்க Sisters-ஆனு கேப்பாங்க!" - Model Devi Mahesh & Yuvina Parthavi Interview ஆர்.வைதேகி பிரியங்கா.ப

Here in this video model, actress devi mahesh and her daughter who was a child artist in ajith, vijay & surya movies share their beauty secrets with us. they are termed as sisters by many people since devi looks very young.