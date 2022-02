Published: 02 Feb 2022 7 AM Updated: 02 Feb 2022 7 AM ``10 வருஷமா Daily இதை Miss பண்ணாம சாப்பிடுறேன்!"- Kannika's Diet For Hair & Weight loss | Say Swag பிரியங்கா.ப +

Here in this video actress kannika ravi, tells about her everyday diet for healthy weight management, glowing skin & hair. She tells about the struggles of having long hair, doing hairstyles for it and much more.