Published: 17 May 2022 7 AM Updated: 17 May 2022 7 AM Top 10 Summer Skin Care Tips | Best Remedy For Pimples, Oily Skin, Crack Feet, Tan, Sweat பிரியங்கா.ப சு.சூர்யா கோமதி

In this video, Cosmetologist Vinoth Bhama talks about best summer skincare routine 2022 which will not only cure skin problems like dullness, dryness, puffy eyes, body odor, spots & pores but also provide you tight glowing and flawless skin.