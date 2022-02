Published: 11 Feb 2022 7 AM Updated: 11 Feb 2022 7 AM Wow: Easy French Nails At Home | Gel Polish | French Manicure | Nail Art பிரியங்கா.ப +

Here in this video Nail Artist Sindhuja from phenomenails by sindhu demonstrates us how to do french manicure using gel polish. She gives few tips & tricks to get beautiful looking nails.