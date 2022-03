Published: 11 Mar 2022 7 AM Updated: 11 Mar 2022 7 AM ``₹200 Dress தான் வாங்குவேன்; Brand முக்கியம் இல்ல!" - Oru Oorula Oru Rajakumari Ashwini | Say Swag பிரியங்கா.ப +

Here in this video, `oru oorula oru rajakumari' serial actress Ashwini shares dressing tips for chubby girls, her skin care and makeup tips. she also tells about her go to shopping places and how she prefers cheap comfort clothes over branded ones.