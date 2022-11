Published: 23 Nov 2022 1 PM Updated: 23 Nov 2022 1 PM Skin Tight-ஆ இருக்க இந்த Serum தான் Use பண்றேன்! - Singer Sujatha Mohan's Anti Aging Secrets பிரியங்கா.ப கு.ஆனந்தராஜ்

Here in this video singer sujatha shares her skin secrets with us. Even though she is nearing her 60's, she looks very young and energetic. she shares her secrets for being young. she tells about her craze for shopping and saree. she also shares her diet and food preferences.