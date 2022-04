Published: 27 Apr 2022 7 AM Updated: 27 Apr 2022 7 AM 3 Minute Natural Skin Glowing Drink | Reduce Body Heat | Summer Skin & Hair Care | Vasundhara Tips பிரியங்கா.ப +

Here in this video beauty therapist vasundhara show us how to prepare a juice that repairs our skin and hair from summer and also instantly cools down our body heat. You can drink daily or weekly thrice to get better skin.