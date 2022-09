Published: 01 Sep 2022 12 PM Updated: 01 Sep 2022 12 PM How to Tighten Your Saggy Neck Skin? | Anti -Ageing | Wax Therapy | Vasundhara Tips பிரியங்கா.ப வெ.அன்பரசி

Here in this Video, Beauty Therapist Vasundhara gives a wonderful remedy that can be used to get rid of neck wrinkles using wax therapy. This can be used twice a week to get glowing and brighter skin.