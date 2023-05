Published: 10 May 2023 3 PM Updated: 10 May 2023 3 PM Red Sandal கூட இத Mix பண்ணி Face-ல Apply பண்ணுவேன்! - Actress Riya's Skin Care Secrets | Raja Rani 2 பிரியங்கா.ப சு.சூர்யா கோமதி

Here in this video serial actress Riya vishwanathan shares her skin care. diet routine with us. she talks about her love for western dresses and reveals the 3 places she regularly shops in chennai. she tells about the shops from where she gets her serial costumes too.