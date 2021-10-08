How To Drape Silk Saree in Single Pleat | Easy Tips & Tricks To Look Slim | Saree Draping Tutorial

Vikatan's Choice
பளபளக்கும் டெகரேட்டிவ் டப்பா!
பிரின்ட்டடு மெட்டீரியல்கள்... சம்மருக்கேற்ற சாய்ஸாக மாற்றுங்கள்...
How to Style a White Shirt in 7 Different Looks | Fashion Tips | Clothing Hacks | Say Swag
``2nd Std-ல வாங்குன Dress இப்பவும் Fit ஆகும்!" - Sastika's Hair, Skin, Makeup Secrets | Say Swag
சீரியல்-க்கு போடுற Saree, Jewels இங்கதான் வாங்குவேன்! | Sridevi's Costume Secrets
3 நிமிடத்தில் பட்டு புடவையை கட்டலாம்! Silk Saree Pre-Pleating Tutorial | Ironing & Folding Tips
`இந்த வரலாறு தெரிஞ்சா இனி யாரையும் `புடவைய கட்டிக்கோ'னு திட்டமாட்டீங்க!' - ஸ்டைலிஸ்ட் அர்ச்சனா
`Just 3 Ingredients' - Home Made Mild Shampoo for all hair types | Hair care | Vasundhara DIY
10 Minutes Easy Party Makeup For Beginners | Smokey Eye Tutorial | Function Guest Makeup
Makeup Transformation - 'Sembaruthi' Fame Bharatha Naidu | ZeeTamil Sembaruthi Mithra Makeup Secrets
Vikatan's Choice
- Make up
பளபளக்கும் டெகரேட்டிவ் டப்பா!
- Make up
பிரின்ட்டடு மெட்டீரியல்கள்... சம்மருக்கேற்ற சாய்ஸாக மாற்றுங்கள்...
- Make up
How to Style a White Shirt in 7 Different Looks | Fashion Tips | Clothing Hacks | Say Swag
- television
``2nd Std-ல வாங்குன Dress இப்பவும் Fit ஆகும்!" - Sastika's Hair, Skin, Makeup Secrets | Say Swag
- Make up
சீரியல்-க்கு போடுற Saree, Jewels இங்கதான் வாங்குவேன்! | Sridevi's Costume Secrets
- Make up
3 நிமிடத்தில் பட்டு புடவையை கட்டலாம்! Silk Saree Pre-Pleating Tutorial | Ironing & Folding Tips
- Make up
`இந்த வரலாறு தெரிஞ்சா இனி யாரையும் `புடவைய கட்டிக்கோ'னு திட்டமாட்டீங்க!' - ஸ்டைலிஸ்ட் அர்ச்சனா
- Make up
`Just 3 Ingredients' - Home Made Mild Shampoo for all hair types | Hair care | Vasundhara DIY
- Make up
10 Minutes Easy Party Makeup For Beginners | Smokey Eye Tutorial | Function Guest Makeup
- Make up
Makeup Transformation - 'Sembaruthi' Fame Bharatha Naidu | ZeeTamil Sembaruthi Mithra Makeup Secrets