பழைய Saree-ஐ Grand Dress-ஆக மாத்த Styling Tips! - Designer Sindhu | Clothing Hacks | Party Dress

Here in this video designer Sindhu shows us various outfits that have been made out of old sarees. She gives styling tips on how to make budget friendly party dresses by reusing our old clothes!