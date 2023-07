Published: 14 Jul 2023 12 PM Updated: 14 Jul 2023 12 PM ``Pondy Bazaar-ல Shopping பண்றத ரொம்ப Miss பண்றேன்!" - Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan | Saree ப.பிரியங்கா ஆர்.வைதேகி

Here in this video governor of telengana & lieutenant governor of puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan shares her passion for dressing up and reveals her exquisite collection of sarees. She also shows some of her saree collection with us.