டெல்லி: தீவிரமடையும் விவசாயிகள் போராட்டம்... குவியும் ஆதரவும் எதிர்ப்பும்!

Farmers have been protesting peacefully for long, nobody heard their problems. I'm from a disciplined force & as per rules, I can't support a protest if am on duty. I've to decide about my job first then decide further course of action:Punjab DIG (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar https://t.co/ZUA3F1vNN0 pic.twitter.com/8Mck0KJvEq