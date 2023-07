ஜி.எஸ்.டி வசூல்: தமிழ்நாட்டில் 20% வளர்ச்சி; இந்தியாவில் 18% வளர்ச்சி!

👉 ₹1,61,497 crore gross #GST revenue collected for June 2023; records 12% Year-on-Year growth



👉 Gross #GST collection crosses ₹1.6 lakh crore mark for 4th time since inception of #GST; ₹1.4 lakh crore for 16 months in a row; and ₹1.5 lakh 7th time since inception



👉… pic.twitter.com/Q17qM9mTEX