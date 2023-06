Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Way... நியூயார்க் நகர தெருவிற்கு அம்பேத்கரின் பெயர் சூட்டும் விழா!

In partnership with Shri Guru Ravidass Temple of NY, we co-named 61st Street and Broadway, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Way.” Along with @RepGraceMeng @StevenRaga @SenGianaris, today’s ceremony was attended by our hundreds of community members in #Woodside and from around the world (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bZiwUlkFIo