Two main weapons to combat COVID-19 and the preventive measures to follow during this crisis!

The governments should mandate that their staff should not travel beyond their containment zones, and if necessary, manpower across all levels should be deputed on a long term basis from their existing government offices to those within their containment zone. The same applies to employees of the semi-government, quasi-government, public limited, and private limited units.

Educational institutions across the country should not be re-opened until all restrictions are lifted and can avail online services. The entertainment industry, tourism industry, and public gathering should be the last to reopen. Under inevitable circumstances, essential services like railway and airline services should be able to function with stringent COVID measures.