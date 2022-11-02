Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva | The Left Leader rises from the ashes in Brazil

Lula worked as a shoeshine boy and peanut vendor before becoming a metalworker at the tender age of 14. In the 1960s, he lost a finger in a workplace accident. During Brazil's military dictatorship, Lula led massive strikes and protests. He rose quickly to become the head of his trade union and led major strikes in the 1970s that challenged the then-military dictatorship. In 1980, he co-founded the Workers' Party, standing as its candidate for president nine years later.

Lula’s coalition mainly drew the political left including the working class, low-income people, left-leaning catholic voters, Afro-Brazilians, and indigenous people. His base was growing strongly but it was not enough to win the presidential elections. Lula lost three presidential bids from 1989 to 1998.