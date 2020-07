`இந்தியாவில் 80 கோடி ஏழைகள்?' - பிரதமரும் நிதியமைச்சரும் சொல்வது என்ன கணக்கு?

Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna(for next 3 months):80 cr poor ppl covered(2/3rd of India’s population), in addition to already allotted 5Kg of rice/wheat per person,an additional 5kg will be free. Additional 1kg pulse (acc to regional preference) will be given,announces FM https://t.co/9XSxG62qk6 pic.twitter.com/9pESnxKpum