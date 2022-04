``பாரதம் விரைவில் இந்து ராஷ்டிரமாக மாறும்!” - பாஜக எம்.எல்.ஏ மீது வழக்கு பதிவு

#SriRamNavami #ShobhaYatra which was started from Sitarambagh to Hanuman Vyayamshala, was passes off peacefully, it was led by BJP MLA #RajaSingh

Thousands of Ram Bhakts found waving giant saffron flags in the scorching heat, chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram'.#Ramanavami2022 #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/yhILN6PiDg