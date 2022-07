``குடும்ப அரசியலைப் பற்றி நீங்கள் பேசலாமா..?!" - பாஜக-வைச் சாடிய குமாரசாமி

You spoke about family rule. I have already given the list. Again for your attention.

1.Yediyurappa & Sons

2.Ravi Subramany-Tejaswi Surya

3.Ashoka-Ravi

4.V.Somanna-Arun Somanna

5.Arvind Limbavali-Raghu

6.S.R.Vishwanath-Vani Vishwanath

7.Jgadish Shettar-Pradeep Shettar

7/9