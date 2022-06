``கெஜ்ரிவாலை நேர்மையானவர் என்பது நகைச்சுவையானது'' - பாஜக-வின் அமித் மால்வியா

Recently in Karnataka, Arvind Kejriwal inducted Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in AAP.



This week, farmer’s union expelled the same Chandrashekhar, after a TV sting showed him demanding 35 crore to end KSRTC employees’ strike, he led in 2021.



Kejriwal’s honesty certificate is a joke! pic.twitter.com/oQwe7UdwoH