`இருட்டறையில் தள்ளப்பட்ட சித்திக் கப்பனின் மகள் நான்'- சுதந்திர தினத்தில் அப்பாவுக்காகப் பேசிய மகள்

“I am Mehnaz Kappan. Daughter of journalist Siddique Kappan, a citizen who has been forced into a dark room by breaking all of the freedom of a citizen...”: 9-year-old daughter of Siddique Kappan in her Independence Day speech.#SiddiqueKappan #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/JbdDUOmuQn