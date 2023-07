Published: 30 Jul 2023 10 AM Updated: 30 Jul 2023 10 AM CWC-க்கு அப்புறம் நிறைய Weightloss பண்ணேன்! - Actress Roshni | Workout Routine | Bharathi Kannamma ப.பிரியங்கா கு.ஆனந்தராஜ்

Join actress Roshni Haripriyan in this casual gym workout video where she shares insights on choosing the right gym, staying consistent, and embracing regular workouts. She also talks about her weight gain during Cook with Comali & her fitness inspiration Actress Samantha.