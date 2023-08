Published: 09 Aug 2023 5 PM Updated: 09 Aug 2023 5 PM Weight Loss-க்கு Green Tea குடிச்சேன்! ஆனா..? 😲😂 - Actress Roshni Diet Secrets | Bharathi Kannamma ப.பிரியங்கா கு.ஆனந்தராஜ்

Here in this video bharathi kannamma fame actress roshni haripriyan shares her diet routine with us. she tells about her favourite food and her cravings while being in diet.