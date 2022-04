Published: 23 Apr 2022 7 AM Updated: 23 Apr 2022 7 AM `Bridal Makeup Costly-ஆ இருக்க காரணம் இதுதான்!'- Makeup Artist Santhoshi Srikar Reveals | Say Swag பிரியங்கா.ப +

Here in this video makeup artist santhoshi srikar talks about self care tips for brides before wedding, why the makeup charges are high and she also talks about facial, self grooming etc.