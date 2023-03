Published: 27 Mar 2023 1 PM Updated: 27 Mar 2023 1 PM 31 வயசுல Skin Sag ஆகாம இருக்க இதான் Use பண்றேன்! - Mrs Tamilnadu Shalu Raj Reveals | Skin Care ஜெனி ஃப்ரீடா பிரியங்கா.ப

Here in this video 31 year old Shalu Raj from Coimbatore who won the mrs tamilnadu title shares her skin routine and what she does to stop skin sagging in the late 20's. she also tells about her pregnancy journey and fitness routine with us.