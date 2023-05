Published: 19 May 2023 1 PM Updated: 19 May 2023 1 PM `Skin Care Routine பண்ணாம என்னால இருக்கமுடியாது!' - Actress Nithya Ram | Workout & Diet பிரியங்கா.ப

Here in this video actress nithya ram who is giving a comeback to tamil serials talks about her life journey after nandini serial. She tells about her skin care, diet routine and also about the costumes for serials.