Published: 12 May 2023 4 PM Updated: 12 May 2023 4 PM 40 வருஷமா என் அப்பா ஒரே Shampoo தான் Use பன்றாரு... - Singer Sharanya Srinivas Reveals | Skin Care பிரியங்கா.ப கு.ஆனந்தராஜ்

Here in this video singer sharanya srinivas shares her beauty secrets with us. she talks about her favourite food, dress and much more. She also talks about 5 things one needs to live a happy life.