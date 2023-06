Published: 07 Jun 2023 6 PM Updated: 07 Jun 2023 6 PM Most Effective Home Remedy To Remove Sun Tan - Vasundhara Tips | Full Body Quick Tan Removal Pack பிரியங்கா.ப

Here in this video our host harsha goes to visible difference to meet beautician vasundhara to get rid of her tan. vasundhara givesan effective home remedy made of tea decoction which removes tan in 10 mins.