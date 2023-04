Published: 28 Apr 2023 12 PM Updated: 28 Apr 2023 12 PM Weightloss பண்ண Best Time இதான்! - Naturopathy Dr Janani | Foods To Avoid In Empty Stomach | Diet பிரியங்கா.ப

Here In this Video, Naturopathy Doctor & Yoga Coach Dr Janani gives diet routine for weight loss and reduce body heat during summer. She tells in detail about the foods to be avoided in empty stomach. she also gives a 5 min exercise routine that helps achieve weight loss.