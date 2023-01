Published: 03 Jan 2023 5 PM Updated: 03 Jan 2023 5 PM Periods Pain? Try These 5 Stretches For Instant Pain Relief - Sumaiya Naaz | Back Pain Exercise பிரியங்கா.ப லெனின்.பா

Here in this video sports physio and fitness coach sumaiya naaz gives 5 easy stretches for instant back pain relief during periods and also in daily life.