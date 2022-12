Published: 05 Dec 2022 12 PM Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12 PM 💔 Love Today படம் பாத்து அழுதேன்! - Vj Ramya About Body Shaming Struggles | Diet & Fitness Tips பிரியங்கா.ப ஆர்.வைதேகி

Here in this video vj ramya talks about her weight loss journey with us. she talks about her initial days in her career and how she has groomed herself till now. She talks about Body shaming in the industry and her struggles as an anchor.