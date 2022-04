Published: 27 Apr 2022 7 AM Updated: 27 Apr 2022 7 AM மறதி, மூளை பாதிப்பை ஏற்படுத்துமா Migraine? - Doctor Explains | Headache வெ.அன்பரசி +

Neurologist Pravina Jesuraj explains, Migraines is a very common type of headache. We explain what migraines are, the range of symptoms and stages, the causes and triggers of migraines, and how they can be managed. We hope this video would be helpful.