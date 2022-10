Published: 01 Oct 2022 4 PM Updated: 01 Oct 2022 4 PM 7 Simple Yoga Poses To Lose Weight Easily | Effective Weight loss Yoga | Power Yoga வெ.அன்பரசி பிரியங்கா.ப

Here in this video yoga instructor abinaya swaminathan gives 7 easy and powerful yoga asanas that can be done in our home easily for effective weight loss.