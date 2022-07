Published: 26 Jul 2022 7 PM Updated: 26 Jul 2022 7 PM `No Fancy Diet, ஆனாலும் வெறித்தனமா 8 Kgs குறைச்சேன்!’ - Srimathi Chimu | Skin & Hair Care Tips ஜெனி ஃப்ரீடா பிரியங்கா.ப

Here in this video Influencer & YouTuber Srimathi Chimu Shares her everyday skin routine with us. She highlights about an effective hair pack that works to stop hair fall. She also tells about her weight loss journey and shares about her Pizza weakness!